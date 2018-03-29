JR Smith breaks out of 'ruff' times with therapy dog

JR Smith ignited the team Wednesday night in a sensational 118-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Smith scored 19 points off the bench.

Interim coach Larry Drew said it must have been the dog.

The team received a visit from a therapy dog during a breakfast/brunch meeting before the game.

"It was right on time, especially for me. I mean I'm an emotional person, I live in my head I don't really express a lot of things, as I said, 'it was right on time.' It was exactly what I needed, something to take my mind off the game and something to make me feel better."

The therapy dog's name is REMINGTON, spelled in all caps. The Golden retriever is part of University of North Carolina's baseball team.

