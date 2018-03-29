4 victims rushed to hospital, shopping center evacuated after hazmat leak at Willowick Aldi

Willowick police and firefighters responded to the Aldi grocery story on Lakeshore Boulevard in Willowick Thursday morning for a freon leak.

According to police, emergency rescue crews were called to the 30000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 9 a.m. for the hazmat situation.

A portion of the shopping center was immediately evacuated.

Police say four people were taken to Lake West Hospital for treatment. All four victims are in stable condition.

Aldi re-opened just before noon.

The store said there was an HVAC unit malfunction and the problem produced smoke in the storage area of the building.

Three of the four employees working in the store were transported to a local hospital, they have been released with no serious injuries.

