Should the Cleveland Cavaliers get a therapy dog to help JR Smith's game?

JR Smith had one of this best games for the Cavaliers of the NBA season on Wednesday night, and it came after a therapy dog visited the team's morning meal and meetings.

Smith himself posted on Instagram that he has a new best friend named REMINGTON (yes it's spelled in all caps):

HomeRunREMI as he's called is so famous, even before kicking Smith's game in the tail, he even has his own Twitter page.

The dog is a part of the University of North Carolina Baseball team and is used as a therapy dog.

There may be a bone to pick with the idea of getting a dog for the Cavs when you compare Smith's numbers before and after the furry friend visit.

vs. Miami (3-27) vs. Charlotte (3-28)

min. 16 31

Field goals 1-4 8-9

Three pointers 0-1 1-2

Rebounds 5 1

Assists 0 3

Steals 0 3

Total points 2 19

Fans on social media say if it makes Smith bad to the bone, let's get Moondog a new friend, including a tweet from the agency that trained "HomerunREMI:

@TheRealJRSmith I can always bring my dog to the Q before games to reduce stress. She is a sweetheart and loves to be loved!! She helped get me through my two years of breast cancer and gets me through my anxiety!! She is an awesome girl ?????? It would be no problem to bring her pic.twitter.com/E100N16t0r — ACoRpUs (@alisonbenc) March 29, 2018

What a sweet picture. You need a lab JR!! — BigBertha (@btownbertha) March 29, 2018

