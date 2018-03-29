Lorain Police release name of woman murdered at her own home

Woman killed during burglary on Amherst Avenue in Lorain. (Source: WOIO)

The Lorain Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in her own home on Tuesday.

Officers are investigating after 67-year-old Linda Wisniewski and 28-year-old Kenneth Williams were seriously injured during a burglary.

Lorain Police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Amherst Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 27 for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, Wisniewski was deceased.

Williams was transported to a Cleveland area hospital, police said he is in critical condition.

The police said the department has developed several leads and they have processed a significant amount of evidence.

Investigators have also reviewed a number of surveillance videos.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

