Lorain Police release name of woman murdered at her own home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain Police release name of woman murdered at her own home

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Woman killed during burglary on Amherst Avenue in Lorain. (Source: WOIO) Woman killed during burglary on Amherst Avenue in Lorain. (Source: WOIO)
LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

The Lorain Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in her own home on Tuesday.

Officers are investigating after 67-year-old Linda Wisniewski and 28-year-old Kenneth Williams were seriously injured during a burglary.

Lorain Police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Amherst Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 27 for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, Wisniewski was deceased.

Williams was transported to a Cleveland area hospital, police said he is in critical condition.

The police said the department has developed several leads and they have processed a significant amount of evidence.

Investigators have also reviewed a number of surveillance videos.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly