20 years in prison for man who crashed into Cuyahoga Falls police officer

A 20 year prison sentence for the man who purposely crashed his car into a police cruiser during a chase.

Donald Watson was sentenced Thursday morning by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jay Wells.

In March, Watson pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, attempt murder, vandalism, felonious assault and attempt aggravated vehicular assault.

The police chase began July 23, 2016, after Watson crashed into several vehicles in the parking lot of the Cuyahoga Falls police station.

During the pursuit, Watson was speeding east on Broad Blvd. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and slammed into Officer Theodore Davis's cruiser.

Officer Davis was seriously injured and spent nearly a week in the hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.