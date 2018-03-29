Car ends up in pool after driver doesn't put Honda Accord in park

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a car ended up in a pool after a Florida woman didn't put the Honda Accord in park. (Source Okalossa County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's Office said the driver thought she put the car in park and ran back into the apartment to get money.

Investigators said apparently it did not go all the way into park.

Driver crashes into above-ground pool

The woman's husband and daughter were in the car when the vehicle went in the pool, according to the Sheriff's Office. No one was injured in the incident, according to investigators.

A couple weeks ago a driver crashed into an above-ground pool in Sylvania Township, Ohio.

