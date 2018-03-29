Check out this amazing Superman exhibit while you still can (photos)

Superman is in the building!

The Cleveland Public Library has an amazing exhibit, highlighting the "Man of Steel." The exhibit has been open since last May and closes this Saturday, March 31.

The project pays homage to the creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster who created Superman in the 1930s.

The extensive exhibit has rare memorabilia from collectors like Mike Curtis and is a product of generous donations.

The exhibit is in the heart of downtown Cleveland at the main library, located at 325 Superior Avenue.

For more information contact the library's literature department: 216-623-2881 or Literature@cpl.org

