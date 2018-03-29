Canton Police K9 Tuko loses canine tooth while capturing stabbing suspect

Canton Police K9 Tuko lost a canine tooth over the weekend while apprehending a stabbing suspect. (Source Police)

Canton Police K9 Tuko lost a canine tooth over the weekend while apprehending a stabbing suspect.

Canton Police were called out to Eurogyro located at 3717 Cleveland Avenue N.W. when a restaurant worker was stabbed around 2 a.m. while trying to escort a man out of the bar area.

The suspect took off on foot and Canton Police K9 Officer Ryan Davis and K9 Tuko located the weapon used and the suspect hiding in bushes outside of a home in a neighborhood nearby.

Tuko’s tooth was busted out during the bite apprehension that was captured on Canton Police body cam video.

K9 Tuko and Officer Davis went to an emergency veterinary hospital where Tuko was sedated, treated and released with one less canine tooth.

K9 Tuko was gifted to the Canton Police Department by K9s4Cops after the shooting death of Officer Davis’s former partner, K9 Jethro.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.