4 Akron men arrested after stolen phone traced by victim

Four Akron men have been arrested after a stolen phone was traced by the victim. (Source Akron Police)

Four Akron men have been arrested after a stolen phone was traced by the victim.

The Akron Police Department said around 11 p.m. on Wednesday Jordan's Market on Newton Street was robbed.

Police said employees told the responding officers the suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money.

Investigators said the suspects left the scene with the cash drawer and one of the employee's phone.

The suspects were last scene in a Chevy minivan, according to police.

A victim was able to trace his phone and told police the phone was in the area of the 1100 block of Johnland Avenue, according to police.

Police said several officers responded to Johnland Avenue and found the suspect vehicle.

Investigators said the cash drawer was in the vehicle.

Authorities said officers attempted to knock on the door at the house.

A man answered the door and noticed police, according to investigators.

He immediately slammed the door, according to police.

Police said the SWAT team was assembled and within the hour four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Here is a list of the four Akron men who were arrested:

Travonte D. Bell 25-years- old charged with obstructing official business, child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse marijuana

Rayshawn Goodwin 28-years-old charged with aggravated robbery

Demetrious Richardson 26-years-old charged with having a weapon while under disability and aggravated robbery

Deontee Pickett 27-years-old charged with aggravated robbery



The suspects were booked into Summit County Jail.

Police said officers placed a 3-year-old girl into custody of the Summit County Children Services.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.