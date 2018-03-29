Medina County deputy hurt after being hit by an ambulance

A deputy was injured, after being pinned against a garage door by an ambulance.

At 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, EMS was called to a home in the 10000 block of Friendsville Road for a 71-year-old man having chest pains.

The Medina County Sheriff's deputy responded to help with the squad run.

Just before noon, the ambulance went to leave for the hospital and ended up going into reverse and pushing the deputy into the garage door.

The deputy suffered cuts and bruises to his legs, but was alert and talking.

He was taken to Medina General Hospital for evaluation. His name is not being released.

The incident remains under investigation and it is not known at this time if this was an accident or mechanical failure.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.