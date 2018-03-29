Canton man arrested for trying to hit 3 police cruisers

Philip Joseph Humphries failed to stop for a traffic stop, according to the police report. (Source Stark County Sheriff's Office)

The Canton Police Department said a 28-year-old Canton man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and trying to hit three police cruisers and a civilian.

Police said this happened around 7:20 a.m. on March 25.

Philip Joseph Humphries failed to stop for a traffic stop, according to the police report.

During the chase he went through multiple stop signs, according to the police report.

Police said there was a struggle between Humphries and officers when he was finally stopped, according to police.

Investigators said two officers were injured.

The suspect is currently in the Stark County Jail and has been charged with:

failure to comply

obstructing official business

resisting arrest and felonious assault

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.