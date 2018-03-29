Cadbury Creme Egg donuts are coming to Cleveland's Brewnuts

Brewnuts donut shop in Cleveland announced Cadbury Creme Egg donuts will be available on Friday. (Brewnuts Facebook Page)

"That actually sounds better than a regular Cadbury Creme Egg," Lizz Scheible wrote on Facebook.

For anyone unfamiliar with Brewnuts, the donut shop at 6501 Detroit Avenue makes the combination of beer and doughnuts a reality.

"You guys better make a bunch of these, they're going to go quick," Nathan Veale wrote on Facebook.

Since opening, the business has received numerous accolades, including being ranked one of the ten best doughnut shops of 2014 in the United States according to USA Today.

