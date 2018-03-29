These West Side Market and Cleveland Browns scenarios show how hard it is to win Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot will be well over $500 million by the time the drawing hits Friday night at 11 p.m.

That's plenty of time for you to dream, and plenty of time for us to bring you back down to earth just a bit.

Working with Baldwin Wallace Assistant Mathematics Professor Aaron Montgomery we have some new ways for you to demonstrate just how nearly impossible it is to hit the jackpot with the odds a 1 in 302,575,350.

Play any poker? Every hit a royal flush? According to Montgomery your odds of a royal flush are 1 in 649,740 tries.

How about being dealt a royal flush in descending order? About the same odds as winning the Mega Millions:

How about Yahtzee? It seems impossible to roll six of the same number in three rolls.

Well how about one roll of 11 dice, all the same number.

Just a little harder than winning the Mega Millions.

Maybe Scrabble is more your at home board game.

Ever reached your hand into the velvet bag and the first five tiles spelled the name of your favorite football team?

Quite a bit easier than winning the Mega Millions.

Finally, what seems like the most impossible trick of them all that on the surface sounds like it should be easy.

You and a friend decide to meet at the West Side Market.

Each of you picks a time in your mind.

What are the odds you show up at the same time?

Ohh, and you can pick between now, and the next 400 years.

