Wonderlic test scores of potential future Cleveland Browns QBs leaked

When it comes to NFL Draft prospects, there are a few annual traditions:

The Combine

The Pro Day Of

The leaked Wonderlic results.

The Wonderlic is a test given to athletes at the combine.

They have 12 minutes to answer 50 questions.

Math questions, grammatical questions, logic questions.

Some of the questions are simple, others are difficult.

The highest possible score is 50, which has only been done once in NFL circles, former Bengals punter/wide receiver Pat McInally, a Harvard grad. (Former Browns tight end Benjamin Watson scored a 48).

Trust me, the time flies when you hit "start".

I took an online Wonderlic test and only made it through 30 or so questions, scoring in the 67th percentile.

The biggest question, though, (and it's not on the test) is how accurate of a gauge is this thing when it comes to predicting future NFL success, specifically when it comes to quarterbacks?

I bring this up because on Thursday, some of the quarterbacks' results were leaked:

Josh Allen: 37

Josh Rosen: 29

Sam Darnold: 28

Baker Mayfield: 25

Lamar Jackson: 13

This may unfortunately help feed the narrative that Jackson, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville, 'doesn't have what it takes' to play quarterback in the NFL.

Remember, at the combine he was repeatedly asked about switching to wide receiver in the NFL, despite having stats almost identical to Darnold, the presumptive No. 1 pick, the past two years.

Would I prefer that my future quarterback score high on this test? Of course. Vince Young scored a 6 on his Wonderlic, and went on to have a short and disappointing NFL career.

But it's far from a perfect predictor.

Dan Marino scored a 16 and went on to have one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

The best score for a quarterback in 2014? Johnny Manziel.

