Hot Sauce Williams on Carnegie closing Saturday after 20 years in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hot Sauce Williams restaurant on Carnegie Avenue in midtown Cleveland is closing this weekend.
Saturday, March 31 will be the last day of service after being in business for more than 20 years.
The owners said they want valued customers to help them celebrate retirement.
They posted this notice dated March 1:
The restaurant is famously known for its "Polish Boy" sandwiches which was profiled on national food shows such as Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" in 2007 and an episode of "Man vs. Food," on Travel Channel in 2010.
The Hot Sauce Williams Family says locations located at 3770 Lee Road and Hot Sauce Legacy located at 12310 Superior Ave. will remain open at their regular times and days.
They're encouraging all customers to purchase a keepsake bottle of their "Famous Hot Sauce Williams Sauce."
