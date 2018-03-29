Jeff Green gives back to the community with a free Black Panther screening

Jeff Green is doing his part on and off the floor.

On March 1, the Cleveland Cavs forward treated nearly 150 children and adults to see the film Black Panther.

Green's efforts were part of the #FosterCare campaign founded by Kevinee Gilmore. Gilmore is the product of foster care, and knows firsthand the trials and tribulations these kids are going through.

"Spring break is a really tough time for the youth. Kids often go AWOL, and struggle adjusting to their new lives. With that said, it's great for them to get out of that atmosphere and have some fun with someone who genuinely cares."

The movement was sponsored by Roc Nation who allotted the tickets to foster families throughout the Cleveland area.

The organization hosted over 125 youth from local foster care organizations, including Boyd Girls, #FosterCare, Glenville Youth Landscaping Program, Griot Village, Healing Hearts Foundation, In Focus Cleveland, Making a Difference and Ohio Guide Stone.

Attendees received complimentary drinks and popcorn and their were smiles throughout the theater.

