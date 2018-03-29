Lakewood bank robbery draws in Cleveland FBI; investigation under way

A Lakewood bank was robbed Thursday, drawing in assistance from the Cleveland FBI.

According to agents, the city's Huntington Bank branch -- located at 11801 Clifton Blvd. -- was robbed at about noon.

Police have not confirmed how many suspects were involved, whether a weapon was used or if any arrests have been made.

The bank is tucked into a neighborhood on Lakewood's east side, near West 117th Street -- the Lakewood/Cleveland border.

The 117th corridor attracts robberies, thefts, drug activity and sporadic carjackings.

