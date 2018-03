Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Andre Knott of SportsTime Ohio, talking Indians' Opening Day tonight (10 p.m. game in Seattle)

Jeff Benedict, author of the controversial new book “Tiger Woods”

Sit down with Tony Z and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.