Caught: Man who dragged Brooklyn officer arrested by Cleveland police (dashcam video)

Cleveland police officers have arrested a 33-year-old man who fled during a traffic stop Thursday, dragging a Brooklyn police officer while doing so.

According to police, Jose "Chico" Camacho was wanted on a felonious assault charge after the officer became stuck in the suspect's car window.

Subsequently, the officer was dragged several feet as Camacho turned his 2000 gold Honda Accord LX around and sped down the road.

Police say Camacho has a long history of drug abuse, and police considered him armed and dangerous.

The officer sustained only a dislocated shoulder during the incident, and has already been released from the MetroHealth Hospital.

Camacho was arrested by Cleveland officers shortly after the incident.

He has been charged with felony assault on a police officer.

In court Friday morning, Camacho's bond was set at $100,000.

The case was bound over to the county Grand Jury.



