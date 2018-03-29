Perry nuclear plant closure would trigger destructive economic ripple effect

A fight is underway to keep one of Lake County's biggest employers open and operating.

Residents just learned the Perry Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to close.

The plant employs about 700 people, but the impact goes a lot further than that.

The tax base it creates supports schools and vital services like fire and police.

The stacks of the nuclear power plant are as much a part of Perry's landscape as its schools, restaurants and shops.

“I understand that times change and things happen, but it's a shame that this is leaving,” said Bob Kocan.

His daughter Elizabeth went to Perry Local Schools.

“Part of the reason we came to Perry was because the school system was basically funded by the power plant. And it's pretty sad it's an opportunity people in the future aren't going to have,” Kocan said.

“It made a huge impact financially on our school district. A lot of great opportunities there with that extra money, and it impacts all of Lake County,” Elizabeth Kocan said.

First Energy Solutions plans to close the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in 2021.

It will also close another power plant in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania.

The Perry Nuclear Power Plant is one of the largest plants of its type in the country, producing enough electricity to power more than one million homes a day.

The planned shutdown was all anyone was talking about at the Village Pub in Perry.

“I would hate to see this community go downhill because of revenue, similar to Detroit when the auto business went away,” said Chris Klesta, a Perry resident.

“Hopefully they can do something to keep that power plant going,” said Dale Yates, a Perry resident.

County Commissioner Jerry Cirino is putting up a fight to keep it running.

He says the plant spends $65 million a year on services and products in the area and he doesn't want to see that lost.

“This is a Lake County issue. So people that live around our county, in Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake etc. should care about the nuclear power plant remaining open because the economic impact will be felt all around the county,” Cirino said.

Cirino says this is not the time to panic, and the fight is just beginning to try to keep the plant open.

He plans to go to state lawmakers, and he’s even making trips to Washington D.C. to talk to federal regulators.

Cirino says they're going to have to get creative, but he thinks they stand a chance.

First Energy Solutions says they aggressively cut costs at the power plant, but weak power prices are beyond their control.

The company says it will take over two years to shut down the plant to “make complex preparations for a potential plant deactivation.”

For now, it will continue to operate like normal.

First Energy Solutions may declare bankruptcy as soon as Friday.

