Cleveland businesses bustling ahead of Passover, Easter Sunday

With Passover and Easter Sunday overlapping, it's the busiest time of the year for businesses preparing for the holidays.

Malley's Chocolates plans to sell 80,000 of its popular 10-ounce chocolate bunnies.

"It's always busy. Driving by, I'm local, there's always lines. It's crazy," said Sara Skoczen.

"I've got some pretzels and some bunnies and some peanut butter chicks," said Jill Buttolph.

Soon the chocolate will be sitting in an Easter basket. The days before Easter are some of the busiest days of the year for Malley's Chocolates. Co-owner Mike Malley said they've been getting ready for Easter since the day after Christmas.

"It takes that kind of preparation to make well over 100,000 different types of milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate bunnies. Probably 100,000 different flavors of the luscious eggs. Bagging all the jelly beans, so it's quite a production," Malley said.

Workers at Unger's Kosher Market have been just as busy because Friday marks the start of Passover.

"It's a very, very special time, even though it comes with lots of preparation, but it's a great time, it's family time, it's spiritual time and we love it," said Surie White.

Unger's has been a staple in Cleveland Heights for four decades. Owner Malka Rosenberg revamps the entire store ahead of the Jewish holiday.

"The whole store is strictly Passover... (We) completely redo everything. Everything in the store, and whatever isn't for Passover is covered. Even if you want to buy it, you can't buy it," said Rosenberg.

She has seen shoppers pack her store all week.

"This is the busiest time of the year because you buy everything new, you start from scratch. You can't use the stuff that you had before," said Rosenberg.

Malley's Chocolates extended hours at all 23 of its locations to keep up with demand ahead of Easter. Workers said the best advice they can give is to come to the store early to avoid crowds.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.