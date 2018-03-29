50+ dogs need homes following rescue from hoarding situation in Trumbull County

Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan says a man had 50+ dogs and two birds in his Mineral Ridge home.

Logan and her team spent the past 24 hours removing the animals from the home, and nine more animals were rescued in the backyard Thursday morning, according to WKBN.

The dog warden's office says it's one of the more extreme cases they have seen.

The dogs are not in great shape.

Many of them are dirty and matted and have fleas and have not been socialized.

The neighbors did not want to comment on what was going on next door to them, but they did say the man who lived in the home was cordial and they did not want to get him in trouble.

Logan says that happens many times with hoarding cases; they start out with a big heart and then it just gets ahead of them.

No word yet on when the dogs may be up for adoption or if the man will face criminal charges.

