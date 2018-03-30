Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out by later this morning

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure will make a run at our area today. The area of high pressure will move east off of the Carolina coastline on Saturday. Another cold front will swing through NE Ohio on Saturday night.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to abundant cloud cover and some light moisture moving through the area. As I write this early this morning, this is all rain. However, some light snow may mix in before it all moves out.

The precipitation should move out of the Cleveland area before sunrise. Area-wide, we should be dry by mid-morning. The rest of our day will feature gradually decreasing clouds and chilly, breezy weather.

9:00 AM: 34°, Noon: 37°, 5:00 PM: 40°

If you're making plans for this Friday night, plan for dry weather. Skies will be clear. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday Showers:

We'll get to enjoy a nice, dry, beautiful Saturday morning. However, clouds will thicken up as the day goes on. Scattered rain showers will begin to pop up by mid to late afternoon.

Despite the increase in cloud cover, tomorrow will be warmer than today. We're forecasting highs in the low 50s.

As temperatures fall into the upper 20s on Saturday night, any lingering rain may mix with snow. This wintry mix will quickly move out of NE Ohio very early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any snowfall accumulation.

Easter Sunday Forecast:

Easter Sunday is going to be gorgeous! It will be quite chilly though. Expect temperatures in the 20s for early-morning worship services.

Highs on Sunday afternoon will only climb into the upper 30s.

