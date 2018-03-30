Amherst bakery getting ready for busy Easter weekend

A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.

Kiedrowski’s Simply Delicious Bakery in Amherst is baking unique items for the holiday, which include everything from cakes to cookies, and even special homemade breads.

Tim Kiedrowski, owner of Kiedrowski’s Simply Delicious Bakery, said Easter is a tradition for his family and started when he was a kid. For store hours and other information, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.