Proposed LA bill would allow video cameras in nursing home rooms

A Louisiana state representative has proposed a new bill that would allow video cameras to be mounted in their loved ones' nursing home rooms.

Democratic Rep. Helena Moreno hopes her proposal would offer peace of mind to family members who would like to keep track of a parent or grandparent under care.

According to the proposal, the cameras would be voluntary and the costs would be paid for by the nursing home patient or a family member. Cameras would only be mounted in a room with multiple patients if all roommates agree.

On Wednesday, the bill passed the Louisiana House health care committee despite resistance from nursing home owners.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.