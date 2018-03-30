Ohio-based Jeni's ice cream announces spring flavors; includes 'Frosé, Salty Caramel

It may not feel like spring yet, but Jeni's Ice Cream is looking ahead for spring-like weather with their five new seasonal flavors.

The Ohio-based ice cream maker's new spring collection is full of fresh fruit flavors, wildflower honey, and crisp wine flavors.

Frosé - Imagine a frozen glass of rosé wine. The sangria-style sorbet features pear, strawberry, and watermelon.

Brambleberry Crisp - Oat streusel and jam consisting of blackberries and blackcurrants are layered throughout vanilla ice cream.

Strawberry Buttermilk - Ohio-grown strawberries are blended with cream and buttermilk for this subtly-tart dessert.

Pistachio & Honey - Pistachios, honey, cream, and milk are blended into this ice cream.

Pistachios, honey, cream, and milk are blended into this ice cream. Salty Caramel - Caramelized sugar blended with sea salt and grass-grazed Ohio milk.

All five flavors are available in scoop shops, grocery stores, or online for $55 for all five pints.

Jeni's is also temporarily bringing back several popular flavors from last year.

