Lottery players line up early for chance to beat odds, win Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $500 million, and people lined up early at the "luckiest gas station" in Northeast Ohio for their chance at bringing home the prize.

Customers streamed in early Friday to the Shell gas station near the intersection of Smith Road and Snow Road in Brook Park. The Ohio lottery says the gas station is the luckiest in the state, with winning lottery tickets stuck to the walls.

Charlie Willis is hoping to be the next winner. He has aspirations of buying a Lamborghini, but says he would also be charitable with the jackpot.

"You always gotta give back, to the food banks, help the schools out. Everyone needs financial help," Willis said.

As of Friday morning, the jackpot is approximately $502 million, or about $301 million in one lump-sum payment, and climbing.

