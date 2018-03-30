Cleveland facing crayon shortage ahead of National Crayon Day

It's a quasi-crisis that many probably never would have imagined as kids; a crayon shortage. That's how the #Crayons4Cleveland drive started.

Melissa Trzaska created the #Crayons4Cleveland donation program to help raise money for crayons, ensuring local kids in poverty have crayons to remain engaged in creativity and learning.

Trzaska wrote on the organization's donation page:

It means a lot to me that you are here to offer your support for SC4K, which is a cause that I care deeply about. I’ve committed to raising as much money as I can to help them purchase crayons for kids in poverty and I really need your help to fulfill this promise.

The hope is to raise $12,500 by March 31, which is National Crayon Day across the country. A donation of $10 would equip 15 students with crayons, while a $500 donation would provide a brand new box of crayons to over 740 students in Northeast Ohio.

