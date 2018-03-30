Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 'Easter' needs a 'fur-ever' home for Easter weekend

If you're looking for a furry friend for the holiday weekend, we're introducing Easter to you, just in time for the holiday!

The adorable dog was brought in from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Easter is a senior dog who needs eye drops daily, but would be a great companion.

She's well-behaved, spunky, and sweet as can be.

Because of Easter's medical condition, the Cleveland APL is waiving the adoption fee and taking care of the costs for Easter's eye drops for six months.

The Cleveland APL is holding a benefit during an Cleveland Monsters game at the Q on Sunday, April 8.

If you're interested in adopting Easter or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

