4 armed robbery suspects arrested after Akron police, SWAT trace victim's cell phone signal

Akron police took four armed robbery suspects into custody and placed a 3-year-old girl in child protective services after they were arrested overnight.

According to Akron police, three armed men entered Jordan's Market at 1280 Newton Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The three suspects demanded money and the clerk's cell phone. They fled from the scene with the cash drawer in a white Chevy minivan.

The clerk was able to trace his cell phone to an address on Johnland Avenue.

Police and SWAT officers located the suspected vehicle at the address and saw the cash drawer in the backseat.

When police attempted to knock on the door, an unidentified man opened, noticed it was police, and slammed the door immediately.

Four suspects were eventually taken into custody without incident. Handguns, cell phones, marijuana, and cash were recovered at the residence.

Akron police arrested:

Travonte D. Bell, 25, of Johnland Avenue in Akron - Charged with obstructing official business, child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse marijuana.

Rayshawn Goodwin, 28, of Arnold Street in Akron - Charged with aggravated robbery.

Demetrius Richardson, 26, who is reported homeless in Akron - Charged with having a weapon while under disability and aggravated robbery.

Deontee Pickett, 27, of Mohawk Avenue in Akron - Charged with aggravated robbery.

They were booked into the Summit County Jail.

Officers also placed a 3-year-old female into the custody of the Summit County Children Services.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.