Ants and ticks expected to be problem in Ohio because of La Nina this year

The experts and their "bug barometer" are predicting a bad year for bugs in Northeast Ohio and they're blaming La Nina.

"Significant pest activity is expected in large part to the leftover moisture from La Nina and mild weather conditions across the country," according to The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) nonprofit organization for the pest control industry.

The bug map shows a cool and drier winter mixed with a warm and wet spring will mean a higher than average population of ticks and ants in the Great Lakes region.

"Look for ants to be out in full force this spring as drier conditions drive them indoors in search of moisture," the report predicts. "When warmth and moisture do finally return to the region, ticks will be on the rise."

