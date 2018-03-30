Skeleton key from 1890 still opens James Garfield's tomb at Lake View Cemetery (video)

The key to history is in the hands of Lake View Cemetery president Katharine Goss. With the 128-year-old skeleton key in hand she will unlock the tomb of James A. Garfield, the nation's 20th president, for the 2018 season.

"Coincidentally, the tomb opens on Easter," Goss said earlier in the week as grounds keepers put in the last hours, and clean out every nook and cranny for the upcoming season.

The memorial to America's second president to be assassinated brings upwards of 40,000 visitors to Cleveland's Lake View Cemetery annually.

"This presidential site is one of the most elaborate Presidential burial sites in the United States," Goss said. "There isn't any other president who has something this elaborate," Goss added while standing in the tomb that contains a 17-foot tall white marble statue and a flag draped casket.

The tomb was dedicated in 1890 and the key that opens the door is still in use.

The monument is open April 1 through Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors can view the former president's casket in the crypt, tour the white marble statue on the ground floor or hike the 64 steps to the upstairs balcony which reportedly provides a view of Lake Erie on a clear day.

