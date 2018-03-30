North Olmsted man arrested at home after attempted bank robbery

The North Olmsted Police Department said officers arrested 39-year-old Daniel Hlynosky for attempting to rob the Dollar Bank on Lorain Road. (Source North Olmsted Police)

The North Olmsted Police Department said officers arrested 39-year-old Daniel Hlynosky for attempting to rob the Dollar Bank on Lorain Road.

Police said Hlynosky entered the bank around 3:45 p.m. on March 28 and demanded money from one of the tellers.

Investigators said no money was given to the suspect.

Witnesses told officers Hlynosky left in a light green Chevy minivan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said no weapons were used or observed.

An officer spotted the minivan parked in Hlynosky's driveway, according to police.

Investigators said he was arrested at his North Olmsted home and was charged with robbery.

He was arraigned at the Rocky River Municipal Court and released on bond.



