UPDATE: Puppy named 'Tiny Tim' with limb deformities finds a home

The Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village said "Tiny Tim" has been adopted.

The puppy was born with bilateral congenital limb deformities of both of his front legs.

Earlier in the day Rescue Village posted a video trying to get people to adopt him.

He may or may not need additional medical care later in his life because of his deformity.

The process and adoption fees information for other animals at Rescue Village can be found here.

