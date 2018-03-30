2 men arrested after Lorain woman murdered at her own home

Woman killed during burglary on Amherst Avenue in Lorain. (Source: WOIO)

Two men have been arrested after a Lorain woman was murdered at her own home on Tuesday.

The Lorain Police Department said 67-year-old Linda Wisniewski and 28-year-old Kenneth Williams were seriously injured during a burglary.

Lorain Police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Amherst Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 27 for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, Wisniewski was dead.

Williams was transported to a Cleveland area hospital, police said he is in critical condition.

During the investigation and processing interviews, police charged two men.

Lorenzo Garcia, 31, Elyria, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Antonio Jeremiah Martinez, 24, Lorain, has also been charged with aggravated murder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.