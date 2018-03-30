Northeast Ohio Family Fun has a list of events on its website. (Source Pixabay)

If you are looking for an Easter egg hunt in Northeast Ohio you are in luck.

List of Easter egg hunts in Northeast Ohio

Northeast Ohio Family Fun has a list of events on its website.

Some of the events happen the week after Easter and some of the hunts are geared toward adults.

Reports show 54 percent of Americans think the plastic eggs found on hunts should be filled with a mix of toys, money and candy.

Only 33 percent of people think plastic eggs should just be filled with candy, according to bamboocore.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.