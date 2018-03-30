Parma woman accused of attempting to run over 2 detectives

Police said When the detectives approached the car attempted to arrest Boddy police said Alexander put the car in reverse nearly striking one of the officers. (Source Lorain Police)

The Parma Police Department said officers have arrested and charged 25-year-old Chelsea L. Alexander in connection with attempting to run over two detectives from the the Parma Police Narcotics Unit with her car. (Source Parma Police)

The Parma Police Department said officers have arrested and charged 25-year-old Chelsea L. Alexander in connection with attempting to run over two detectives from the the Parma Police Narcotics Unit with her car.

Her bond has been set at $10,000 and the case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said around 9:30 a.m. on March 23 two detectives were helping another agency with an investigation in the area of Pleasant Lake Apartments.

Investigators said Alexander and Antonio Dionte Boddy were seen in a Nissan Altima.

Boddy was wanted on an arrest warrant through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation.

When the detectives approached the car and attempted to arrest Boddy, police said Alexander put the car in reverse nearly striking one of the officers.

Police said Alexander would accelerate forward almost hitting the other detective.

Investigators said she left the scene and led police on a pursuit.

The pursuit was eventually terminated by the officers.

Police are still looking for Boddy. Anyone with information about him can call 1-866-4Wantedo.

Officers want to remind people that you can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.