$5,000 actually donated toward script Parma sign

The script Parma initiative is moving right along, but don't gauge the community's level of interest by the paltry GoFundMe total.

According to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan, residents have contributed only $610 to the crowdfunding campaign due to what he speculates is a level of wariness with the online fundraising website.

As it stands, folks have dropped off or mailed in more than $5,000 in contributions to the touristy signage program.

Brennan wants to raise more than $20,000 though, and plans to pull anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 from the Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies coffer.

The city official isn't yet sure how many signs the city will order, or where they'll be placed; however, he pledged the program is moving forward.

He also promised that no taxpayer money will be fed into the initiative.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.