Northfield psychiatrist is highest paid state employee with $590K salary

State payroll records released today show local psychiatrist Zinovi Goubar made $590,005 last year, and $357K of that was overtime.

As a point of reference, Governor John Kasich’s salary in 2017 totaled $148,000.

Goubar works at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare, a state psychiatric hospital in Northfield.

He has been the state's highest-paid employee since at least 2009, when he earned $308,617.

Sixteen of the 20 highest paid Ohio employees are psychiatrists.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the records don't include state colleges or universities, or employees of JobsOhio -- the state’s privatized economic development agency.

Typically, state psychiatrists are in a favorable position to make lucrative incomes due to a low supply of doctors attempting to address an ever-increasing mental health care demand.

