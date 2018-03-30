Tonight at 6: One-of-a-kind fire prevention program

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

The remains of a local Korean War soldier finally returned to his local family after 70 years.

We'll show you a one-of-a-kind fire prevention program for kids that’s being taught by two dogs.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.