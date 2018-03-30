Miami super fan pledges to pay for Ru-El Sailor's Disney World, Browns and Cavs tickets

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Miami super fan Laurence Leavy, aka the "Marlins Man," is making local headlines after pledging to pay for Ru-El Sailor's Disney World, Cleveland Browns and Cavs tickets.

In 2002, Sailor was indicted for the murder of a man over a drug debt. He was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

On Wednesday, his sentence was vacated after a court determined he was wrongly convicted of the crime.

Upon his release, Sailor said he wanted to visit the Orlando theme park and catch some local sports games.

