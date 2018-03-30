US Marshals arrest prime suspect wanted for murder of Cleveland Heights mother

Yaphet Bradley was found and arrested at the Shaker Square CVS parking lot on Friday evening. (Source: WOIO)

Following a brief manhunt, U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police tracked down a suspect who's wanted in connection with the murder of Miriam Johnson--a Cleveland Heights mother who was found shot, stabbed and stuffed in a garbage can.

The warrant was issued for 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley for aggravated murder by Cleveland Heights police this week.

Bradley, who was Johnson's ex-boyfriend, was found and arrested at the Shaker Square CVS parking lot on Friday evening.

Bradley is charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force issued the following after the arrest:

Bradley was arrested in a vehicle in the area of the 13200 block of Shaker Square. Bradley rammed a task force police vehicle in an attempt to flee but his attempts to elude capture were unsuccessful. He was arrested along with Alexandria Kozlowski, 25, who had outstanding warrants for felony drug possession out of Parma.

The young mother of four was found on March 22 outside of a vacant home on Chamberlain Avenue.

The medical examiner says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and sharp force injuries to her body and extremities.

She was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered; police say Johnson was initially reported missing on Feb. 25.

Bradley was also wanted on unrelated drug charges.

Police already arrested 24-year-old Calvin Young, of Cleveland.

Young has been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse.

