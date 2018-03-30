Could the crashing Chinese space station hit Cleveland? Yes.

A Chinese space station is crashing toward earth Easter weekend and even astronomers can't predict exactly where or when it will land.

"It's not everyday you have the threat of something falling, something major falling on you," said astronomer Jay Reynolds.

Reynolds said the spacecraft is the size of a school bus. The Chinese launched it into space in 2011 to conduct scientific experiments. Five years later, it quit working.

"In September 2016 it stopped working, uh oh, now they don't have control. It's sort of like an airplane that doesn't have a pilot," he said.

Astronomers said there's a big window of space where debris from the ill-fated space station could fall. The area starts a little north of Cleveland and goes as far south as the southern tip of Australia.

Despite the fact a nine ton object is heading toward earth, people shouldn't be worried. The odds of getting hit by it are smaller than hitting the Powerball and getting struck by lightning.

Only one person has ever been hit by space debris and she was fine. Astronomers believe the debris will most likely land in the Pacific Ocean.

"Most of it is going to be very tiny fragments, but there's always that chance that...something structurally very sound and very dense could survive, certainly, no question," said Reynolds.

Despite the less than a-trillion-to-one odds, what should someone do if a piece of the Chinese space station lands near them?

"It would be a prized possession, however, because of an international treaty signed by the United States and China...Anything that lands in your backyard still belongs to the Chinese and, by rights, you're supposed to give it back," said Reynolds.

The Chinese space station is much smaller than the International Space Station, which is the size of a football field.

Reynolds said there's a good chance that, because of a lack of funding, the ISS will be brought down in 2023 using a controlled entry into the atmosphere.

