Justin Timberlake cheers on LeBron as he breaks Michael Jordan record

With Justin Timberlake in the house, it's become a starlit night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Timberlake, who's slated to perform tomorrow night at the Q as part of his Man of the Woods world tour, popped up on the arena's big screen to the delight of thousands of fans.

It was a dual celebration as LeBron James, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans, set an NBA record for the most consecutive games (867) with double-digit scoring.

After a monster slam the crowd stood to it's feet for a standing ovation. LeBron finished with 11 in the first quarter and a near triple double to finish as the Cavs put the Pelicans away 107-102.

The Q with a standing ovation for @KingJames on the record.



867, Surpassing MJ in the process.

Does this make him the GOAT? ?? pic.twitter.com/Jbql9BQmQH — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 31, 2018

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had held the record (866) before James dethroned him Friday evening.

However, CBS Sports did post an interesting stat following the record-breaking moment:

LeBron James is truly incredible.



About that MJ streak, though... pic.twitter.com/d1FPDRyW9g — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2018

