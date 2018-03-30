Justin Timberlake cheers on LeBron as he breaks Michael Jordan r - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Justin Timberlake cheers on LeBron as he breaks Michael Jordan record

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Justin Timberlake (Source: Facebook) Justin Timberlake (Source: Facebook)
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

With Justin Timberlake in the house, it's become a starlit night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Timberlake, who's slated to perform tomorrow night at the Q as part of his Man of the Woods world tour, popped up on the arena's big screen to the delight of thousands of fans.

It was a dual celebration as LeBron James, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans, set an NBA record for the most consecutive games (867) with double-digit scoring. 

After a monster slam the crowd stood to it's feet for a standing ovation. LeBron finished with 11 in the first quarter and a near triple double to finish as the Cavs put the Pelicans away 107-102.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had held the record (866) before James dethroned him Friday evening.

However, CBS Sports did post an interesting stat following the record-breaking moment:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly