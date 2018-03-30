Missing North Ridgeville teen found on Cleveland's East Side

North Ridgeville Police confirmed Friday that they have tracked down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Emily Pinchak vanished from her home in North Ridgeville on March 16.

The department's detective bureau found Pinchak in Cleveland on East 116th Street.

Officers had suspected the teen was somewhere on the city's east side.

She was safely returned home.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.