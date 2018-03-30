Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 5

We're seven weeks away from the Cleveland Marathon! (Source WOIO)

We're seven weeks away from the Cleveland Marathon!

It's more important now than ever to keep up with my training plan to make sure I'm ready on race day.

I'll be honest, I've never done the best job training for a half marathon. In the past, I'd skip or shorten long weekend runs, not fuel my body properly before working out and not take the time to stretch and foam roll (which I've learned through experience is a game changer).

This time around, I'm happy to say I haven't skipped out on one long run. It's my goal to keep it that way!

As I mentioned in my first blog post, this will be my tenth half marathon. My fastest time for a half marathon is 1:47:41. I hope, by following the training plan this time around, I beat my previous PR!

“If it’s important, you’ll find a way. If it’s not, you’ll find an excuse.” ?????? pic.twitter.com/hoQBYdJ3eO — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) March 31, 2018

Week 5's long weekend run is 8 miles. I'm really hoping to get outside for it. The forecast is cold, but dry for Easter Sunday, which is when I plan to run. I have so much respect for the runners training for the full marathon in the weather we've had this winter/spring. It has been brutal and treadmill training isn't fun!

If you want to run in this year's marathon series, there's still plenty of time to sign up! Use promo code "SMILLER10" for 10 percent off any entry fees. The code is good for all distances and can be used multiple times for multiple entries.

Heads up, Cleveland Marathon registration prices increase March 31 at 11:59 p.m. Sign up before prices go up!

I love connecting with you on social media! To keep up with my day-to-day training, please give me a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.