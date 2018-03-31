Students pour bucket of corn on North Ridgeville Police officer to raise money for cancer research

Students poured a bucket of corn on a North Ridgeville Police officer on Thursday to raise money for cancer research. (Source North Ridgeville Police)

The kids raised $5,000 to raise money for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, after donating funds the students got to dump corn on the Officer Frank Trampush.

The video on Facebook has more than 190 likes, 20 shares and plenty of comments.

The video is below.

