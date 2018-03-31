Yonder Alonso smashes grand slam to right field, Cleveland defeats Seattle 6-5

Yonder Alonso hit the first homer of the season for the Indians on Saturday. (Source Cleveland Indians)

Cleveland Indians First Baseman Yonder Alonso hit a grand slam in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

It was the team's first homer of the season.

The home run was off of James Paxton, the hit was on a 1-0 count with two outs.

The Indians won the game 6-5.

This was the second game of the year for the Indians, the team lost to Seattle 2-1 in the first one of the year.

