Brunswick Police looking for owner of Great Dane

The Brunswick Police Department is trying to find the owner of a Great Dane.

Police said animal control is looking for the owner of the dog as well.

The dog was running loose on Sanford Drive on Friday.

If anyone has any information about the dog's owner you are asked to call Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums at 330-225-9111.

The post on Facebook has more than 500 shares.

