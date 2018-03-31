14-year-old boy & 20-year-old man shot in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

14-year-old boy & 20-year-old man shot in Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man was shot in Cleveland on Saturday.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on March 31 in the area of East 103rd Street and Aetna Road.

Investigators said the 14-year-old was shot in the stomach.

Authorities said there is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

